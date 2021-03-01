ShipChain (SHIP) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $809,818.71 and approximately $39.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00054421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $366.62 or 0.00787776 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00030098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00030600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00057374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00041373 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

