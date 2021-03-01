Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Trading Down 35.6% Over Last 7 Days

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $9.85 or 0.00020300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $2.13 million and $304,128.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $243.47 or 0.00501735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00070801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00076401 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00077606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00053093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.06 or 0.00447320 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

