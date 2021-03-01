Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BWS Financial raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of SHEN opened at $44.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.26. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,737,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,640,000 after buying an additional 244,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,576,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,042,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,077,000 after acquiring an additional 32,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

