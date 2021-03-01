Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BWS Financial raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average is $46.26.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,737,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,640,000 after buying an additional 244,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,576,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,042,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,077,000 after buying an additional 32,478 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

