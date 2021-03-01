Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHAK. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.37.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $118.48 on Friday. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.83, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.56.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $59,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,186.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $10,121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,755.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,965 shares of company stock worth $46,394,366 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

