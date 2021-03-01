SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $544,000 Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 927,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 486,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $29.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

