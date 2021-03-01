SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Andersons by 27,207.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Andersons by 181.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in The Andersons during the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Andersons during the third quarter worth $200,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Andersons stock opened at $26.14 on Monday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $862.04 million, a PE ratio of -373.43 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. On average, research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANDE shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

