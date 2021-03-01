SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $507,000 Investment in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HNGR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HNGR opened at $21.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. Hanger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $837.64 million, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 2.52.

HNGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

