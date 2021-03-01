SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $554,000 in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,265,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,275,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,853,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TLS shares. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Telos from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $33.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.52. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

