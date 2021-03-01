SG Americas Securities LLC Has $559,000 Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 780.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,415 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,561,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,094,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 409,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBI opened at $8.48 on Monday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.57 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PBI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

