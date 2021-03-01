SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,016 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist raised their price objective on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Shares of TENB opened at $40.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $1,752,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,447,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $340,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,067.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,815,157 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

