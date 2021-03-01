SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 22,022 Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELY. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $10,485,000. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,000. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 48,185 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,261,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 4,154.6% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 478,107 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on ELY shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

