SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,955,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,494 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

NASDAQ LI opened at $25.37 on Monday. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average of $30.76.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. As a group, analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

