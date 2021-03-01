Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $465,000 Position in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pluralsight during the third quarter worth about $31,147,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

In related news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $378,408.63. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $142,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 263,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,019 shares of company stock valued at $901,344. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PS opened at $20.59 on Monday. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pluralsight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.