Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 4,000 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BR shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,425 shares of company stock worth $7,415,568 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BR stock opened at $142.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $158.36.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

