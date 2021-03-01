Seven Eight Capital LP Lowers Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,048 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 965,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,669,000 after purchasing an additional 526,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,529,000 after purchasing an additional 159,048 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,275,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after acquiring an additional 896,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,188,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after acquiring an additional 849,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $28.53 on Monday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher White sold 154,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $4,357,211.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 374,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,380.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $5,205,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,316.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 537,747 shares of company stock worth $15,905,223 over the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

