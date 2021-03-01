Seven Eight Capital LP Grows Stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $940,151,000 after buying an additional 869,526 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 24.0% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,435,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,477,000 after purchasing an additional 664,525 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 760,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 364,634 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 258.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after purchasing an additional 151,780 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 29.7% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 464,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,097,000 after purchasing an additional 106,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRTX. Bank of America lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.07.

Shares of MRTX opened at $200.92 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.74.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel Faga sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $260,469.20. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $449,533.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,541.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,842 shares of company stock worth $19,183,048. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.