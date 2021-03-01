Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 29,000 Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Translate Bio by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,271,000 after acquiring an additional 147,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after buying an additional 3,143,336 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,839,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 326,084 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

TBIO stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 0.96. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $34.64.

Translate Bio Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.