Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 1,300 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,489,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,603,000 after buying an additional 138,229 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,961 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth $28,726,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,432,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,987,000 after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,680,000 after purchasing an additional 356,096 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.35.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $42.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

