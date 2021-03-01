Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 555,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,451,000 after buying an additional 24,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1,025.9% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 71,815 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,294,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,423.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,134,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,738,086.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $47.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.21%.

Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

