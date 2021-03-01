Sentinel Protocol Price Hits $0.0770 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $35.32 million and approximately $17.94 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,616,951 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

