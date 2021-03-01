Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Short Interest Update

Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the January 28th total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Senior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS SNIRF opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. Senior has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $441.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

