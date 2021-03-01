Semux Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Semux token can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $190,027.34 and $2,168.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Semux has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007499 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007525 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00012498 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001713 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Token Trading

