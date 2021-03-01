Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.78.

NYSE WTTR opened at $6.32 on Thursday. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.