Sei Investments Co. Sells 19,182 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,182 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $119.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $128.58.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $6,232,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at $18,661,849.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $921,653.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,312.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

