Sei Investments Co. Sells 11,907 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,907 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNF. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 262,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,640,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNF opened at $242.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $249.79.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $446.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.79 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

