Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,200,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,826,000 after acquiring an additional 199,981 shares during the period. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.1% during the third quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 47,120 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 483,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after acquiring an additional 60,074 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 780.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after acquiring an additional 318,736 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WWE shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

In other news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WWE opened at $49.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $44.47. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. As a group, analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.