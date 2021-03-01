Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) PT Raised to $5.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.75 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Secure Energy Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.62.

SECYF stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

