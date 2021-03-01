SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at KeyCorp

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price objective boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $49.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $50.47.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $231,165.00. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,174.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $951,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

