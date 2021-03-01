SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SEAS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $49.66 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $150,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,621 shares in the company, valued at $7,299,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,174.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $951,817. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.