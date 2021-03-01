Seaport Global Securities Comments on Koppers Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Koppers in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.62. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $33.41 on Monday. Koppers has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $704.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.10 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 81,341 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Koppers by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Koppers by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

