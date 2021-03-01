Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.70.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $73.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.58. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $86,570,460.00. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,723,922 shares of company stock valued at $287,873,105. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $3,050,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $116,830,000 after acquiring an additional 94,689 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $2,336,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,343 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

