Scotiabank Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$144.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CSFB boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$122.00 to C$124.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$124.25.

CM stock opened at C$117.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$112.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$106.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$67.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$119.31. The company has a market cap of C$52.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.27.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.66 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.8799999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

