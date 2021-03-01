Scotiabank Increases Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target to $7.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CGIFF. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.85.

OTCMKTS CGIFF opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $6.80.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

