Scotiabank Boosts National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to $98.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $89.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTIOF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $74.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of National Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Shares of NTIOF opened at $63.03 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $65.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.34.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

