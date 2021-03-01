Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)’s share price rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $114.00 and last traded at $113.09. Approximately 833,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 803,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.48.

SDGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.96 and its 200-day moving average is $71.28.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniel sold 11,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $787,302.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 62,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $4,115,784.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,108,667 shares of company stock worth $98,967,769.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Schrödinger by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.