Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Sells 129,180 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,466,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 129,180 shares during the period. Crescent Point Energy makes up 0.8% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.84% of Crescent Point Energy worth $10,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter worth $127,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,297.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 152,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 141,694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 42.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 179,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter worth $1,817,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CPG. TD Securities increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

NYSE CPG opened at $3.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.89.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

