Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises about 3.1% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $40,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CP shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.81.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $356.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $356.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $379.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

