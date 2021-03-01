SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Cut to $325.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $335.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.85.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $255.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,700.75 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.77.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in SBA Communications by 20.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,710,000 after buying an additional 174,568 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in SBA Communications by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in SBA Communications by 8.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

