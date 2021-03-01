Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.4% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $745,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $160.13 on Monday. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $169.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.39.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

