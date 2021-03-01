Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 12,762 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,762 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

ICSH opened at $50.52 on Monday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.