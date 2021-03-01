Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 731,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,673,000 after acquiring an additional 49,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,792,000 after acquiring an additional 41,605 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $16,330,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

NYSE ZBH opened at $163.06 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $170.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.46 and a 200 day moving average of $147.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,019.19, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

