Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,544 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $64.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $67.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.09.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

