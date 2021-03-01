Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,114,000 after buying an additional 959,533 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cerner by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,776,000 after buying an additional 667,202 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 982,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,854,000 after buying an additional 534,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cerner by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,042,000 after buying an additional 394,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN stock opened at $69.14 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average of $74.55.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,655 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CERN. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.37.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.