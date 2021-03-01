SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.00.

SAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC raised shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,227,000 after purchasing an additional 58,538 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $123.35. The stock had a trading volume of 727,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.79 and its 200-day moving average is $137.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. SAP has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SAP will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

