Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the January 28th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Samsonite International stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. Samsonite International has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

