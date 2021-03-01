Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the January 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SZGPY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Salzgitter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of SZGPY stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

