salesforce.com, inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of salesforce.com in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now anticipates that the CRM provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.26.

NYSE:CRM opened at $216.50 on Monday. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.45 and a 200-day moving average of $237.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,207,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,444 shares of company stock valued at $17,629,599 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

