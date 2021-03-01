Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.83) Per Share (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – William Blair cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.83) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.63). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.83) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($7.27) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAGE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $85.00 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.33.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

