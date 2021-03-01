Ryo Currency Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $190,235.20 and approximately $319.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,031.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,543.99 or 0.03148980 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.07 or 0.00357062 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.81 or 0.01011214 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.71 or 0.00462375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.10 or 0.00375470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $121.20 or 0.00247191 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00022335 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 27,830,235 coins and its circulating supply is 27,712,923 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.